Prabhas 20: No Mass Elements In Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Movie?

Prabhas, the one and only 'Darling' of Telugu cinema, will soon be resuming the shoot of the eagerly awaited Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The film, helmed by 'Jil' Radhakrishna Kumar, has already piqued the curiosity and this indicates that things are on track. Now, here is some surprising news about Prabhas 20. According to reports, it will not feature mass elements and is likely to have a soft/family-friendly plot.

The grapevine suggests that Prabhas 20 will have a period setting and revolve around an intense love story. In other words, there might not be too many goosebumps-inducing dialogues in the film.

Prabhas rose to fame with the Baahubali and became India's favourite mass hero. The action-packed Saaho, a sensational hit in the Hindi belt, too consolidated his position as Tollywood's favourite macho man. As such, it remains to be seen the pan-India audience accepts the 40-year-old in his new avatar.

Prabhas 20 stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady lady opposite Prabhas and this is one of its big highlights. The buzz is that her chemistry with the Billa her will be simply epic.

Prabhas 20 is likely hit screens sometime in 2020.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Prabhas night soon collaborate with 'Mirchi' director Koratala Siva, to be produced by 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan.