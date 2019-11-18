Prabhas 20’s Shoot Delayed For This Reason? Darlings Disappointed

Some time ago, it was reported that Prabhas would be resuming the shoot of Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan', from Today (November 18) and this grabbed a great deal of attention. However, such as thing did not happen, leaving 'Darlings' disappointed According to IBTimes, things got delayed as the sets were not ready. The buzz is that it will ultimately go on the floors in a few days from now.

"There is no other reason except the delay in the completion of set work. The technical crew is working on it and once it is done, the shooting will begin. The lead cast and the crew from other departments are all set," (sic) revealed a source.

In case you did not know, Prabhas 20 is a romantic-drama that reportedly features Prabhas in the role of a palmist. It will be shot in various exotic locations, which suggests it might be a feast for movie lover. The flick features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero.

Prabhas 20 is likely to hit screens sometime next year.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that the 'Rebel Star' will soon be teaming up with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva for a mass entertainer, produced by actor Ram Charan. An official announcement about this will most probably be made in the coming days.

Prabhas Asks Radhakrishna Kumar To Cancel A Costly Plan?