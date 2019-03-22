Prabhas 20 Updates: After Pooja Hegde, This Beauty Joins The Cast?

Are you a fan of the gorgeous and stunning Kajal Aggarwal? If yes, then we have some awesome news for you. According to a noted website, the lovely lady is all set to essay a 'special role' in Prabhas 20 which is being directed by Radhakrishna. The Punjabi beauty will apparently also be seen grooving to a special song in the movie. If this indeed happens, it is bound to add a new dimension to the curiosity surrounding Prabhas 20.

In case you did not know, Prabhas and Kajal worked together in the 2010 release Darling and impressed fans with their chemistry. The very next year, they teamed up for Mr Perfect which also had Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Interestingly, Prabhas 20 features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It will be interesting to see whether she has any scenes with the Mersal beauty. Prabhas 20 is a romantic drama and might release this December.

Meanwhile, Kajal currently has several films in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Paris Paris, the Tamil remake of Queen. She is also working in Sita, which marks her second collaboration with Kavacham co-star Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Some time ago, she was signed on to play the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 and this created a buzz in the industry. However, its shoot is yet to begin.

Source: Gulte