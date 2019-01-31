English
    Prabhas To Act Alongside Jr NTR And Ram Charan In RRR?

    The maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli is one of the most p[opular and respected names in the Telugu film industry today. At present, the Eega director is busy working on his next big release RRR. The film is a mullt-starrer and features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. It has already created a great deal of buzz in the industry and emerged as one of the biggest Tollywood films of all time.

    Now, here is some terrific news for all you movie buffs out there. The buzz is that Prabhas might be roped in to play a pivotal character in the film. This, however, will be a cameo and not a full-fledged role. Moreover, if this happens, Prabhas will be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan and the 'Young Tiger'.

    Prabhas

    SS Rajamouli has apparently discussed the matter with 'Darling' and one is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days.

    On a related note, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have wrapped up their current commitments and turned their full attention to RRR. On the other hand, Prabhas currently has Saaho in his kitty. It is an action-thriller and it also has Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. He will also be seen in a film with Pooja Hegde.

    Source: Cinejosh

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
