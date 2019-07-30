Prabhas And Anushka Shetty All Set To Reunite? Deets Inside!

Prabhas And Anushka To Reunite?

According to reports, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are all set to reunite for the London promotions of Baahubali, which will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall as part of a special function. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Rana Daggubati too are likely to be a part of the promotions.

The Background

Rumours of Prabhas dating Anushka being in a relationship have been doing the rounds for quite some time. A while ago, the Yogi hero had said that 'Devasena' is just a good friend and added that 'such stories' are pretty common in the industry.

"Such stories are common. I was expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours. It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?' But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them," Prabhas had told a daily.

About Baahubali

Baahubali, one of the biggest movies of 2015, was a runaway hit at the box office that redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. In it, Prabhas played a double role and proved his versatility as an actor. The film's sequel, titled Baahubali 2, hit screens in 2017, and proved to be a bigger hit than the prequel

Work Matters

Meanwhile, once Saaho releases, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to Prabhas 20, which has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. On the other hand, Anushka is currently working on Silence, which marks her second collaboration with Rendu co-star R Madhavan.