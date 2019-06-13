English
    Prabhas And Anushka Shetty To Come Together Yet Again After Baahubali? Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, the star pair did leave everyone in awe with their magnificent performance in the Baahubali series. They share an amazing onscreen chemistry and their fans would love to see them yet again on the big screen.

    Most recently, certain rumours had surfaced, which sure would have left all Prabhas and Anushka Shetty fans quite excited about. It was being rumoured that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might be seen doing cameo roles in the upcoming Rajamouli movie RRR, the shoot of which is proceeding.

    But, what is the truth? Are the two big stars really a part of RRR, the big film in the making? One of the latest reports by cinejosh.con has shed some light on the reports, It is being said that the team is not planning to rope in Prabhas and Anushka Shetty for the film.

    According to the report, the film's team has mentioned that SS Rajamouli is determined to show real heroism through Jr NTR and Ram Charan and hence, the film doesn't need any additional star cameos. Well, going by this piece of information, it is to be believed that reports regarding Prabhas and Anushka Shetty being a part of RRR were indeed rumours.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
