Prabhas And Shankar Teaming Up For A Biggie? The Truth Is Out

Recently, it was rumoured that Tamil filmmaker Shankar would be teaming up with Prabhas for an action-entertainer and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. Some reports even claimed, the magnum opus would feature a strong message, which piqued the curiosity big time. Now, here is a shocking update about the developing situation. According to Cinejosh, it is unlikely that the 2.0 director will be joining hands with 'Darling' in the near future.

As per an inside source, Shankar usually prefers working with Tamil stars as opposed to those from other industries, which virtually rules out any chance of him teaming up with the Tollywood heartthrob.

"Shankar exhibits region and language bias to the core. That's why, he always prefers to work with only Tamil top heroes instead of other language heroes. Earlier, several speculations floated around Tollywood's top heroes would be working with Shankar's combo. But then, none of those gossips has been proved right," (sic) claimed the source.

If this is indeed the case, cinemagoers are bound to be disappointed.

Meanwhile, Shankar is working on the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian/Hindustani. The biggie, revolving around the exploits of an aged freedom fighter, stars Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine, marking her first collaboration with the veteran actor. Rakul Preet and Siddharth too are a part of the flick.

On the other hand, Prabhas will soon be resuming work on 'Jaan', directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual, stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and this is one of its big highlights. The romantic-drama is slated to hit screens sometime in 2020. There has also been a talk of him teaming up with Koratala Siva for an actioner, backed by Ram Charan.