    Prabhas And Shankar To Collaborate For A Big Budget Venture? Rumours Resurface!

    By
    |

    Prabhas is an actor with a pan-Indian appeal and what if he joins hands with a director, whose films have a pan-Indian reach. Yes, we are talking about maverick film-maker Shankar. Rumours regarding a project with the Baahubali star and the 2.0 director had come out in the online circuits earlier. Now, it seems like those rumours have resurfaced.

    One of the recent episodes of Valai Pechu does speak about one such project. Earlier, it was reported that Shankar is also planning Mudhalvan 2. Meanwhile, it is also being said that he is simultaneously planning a big budget movie with none other than Prabhas.

    Prabhas And Shankar To Collaborate For A Big Budget Venture? Rumours Resurface!

    According to the report, the big budget venture will be funded by Pen Media, which is one of the top production houses. Reportedly, the movie will be a trilingual, which will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. At the same time, it is also being said that the project is being planned to be made with a budget of around Rs 350-400 crore. The report also has in it that even Prabhas has okayed the subject.

    If such a project happens, it would be a film that would be capable of smashing all the big records. With Prabhas's pan-Indian appeal and Shankar's amazing vision, a stellar movie can be expected. However, neither Prabhas nor Shankar have come up with any official update regarding the project.

    As far as Prabhas is considered, he will be next seen in Saaho, which is a film that has been tagged as the movie of the year. The multi-lingual movie will make a big release in theatres on August 15, 2019. Along with Saaho, he has also committed to another movie, which has been titled Jaan.

    READ: Saaho Mania: SS Rajamouli Afraid Of Prabhas's Film? Director Takes Shocking Decision?

    Read more about: prabhas shankar
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
