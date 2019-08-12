Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Are The New Love Birds? Shocking Tweets Of A Journalist Go Viral!
Prabhas mania is once again gearing up to take a firm grip all over India with Saaho setting its countdown for a big release. With Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is also set to make a mark in the Telugu film industry as she will be seen playing the leading lady in this Prabhas starrer.
As everyone knows, Prabhas is one among the most eligible bachelors of Indian cinema and rumours surrounding him have hogged the headlines. Now, the latest rumours doing the rounds have linked Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the lead pair of Saaho.
Officially In A Relationship?
It is popular entertainment journalist Umair Sandhu who has come up with some shocking details regarding this. According to him, the closest friends of the top stars have revealed that they are in a relationship. "BREAKING NEWS : New Hottest Couple in #India ! As per their Closest Friends, #Prabhas & #ShraddhaKapoor Officially in Relationship now ����! #Saaho Fever Starts all over.", he wrote on his Twitter account. (sic)
Exchanged Gifts
Meanwhile, the journalist also added that Prabhas had handed over a few precious gifts to the Saaho lady after the completion of dubbing. "After Finished #Saaho Dubbing, #Prabhas gifted Precious Gifts & Car to # ShraddhaKapoor! Love Birds in Town", Umair Sandhu penned another Tweet. (sic)
Signed Another Venture
Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu has also made another shocking revelation. He has mentioned that Prabhas Kapoor and Saaho's production banner UV Creations have signed Shraddha Kapoor for another venture of the biggest superstar.
About Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor is already one of the most popular names of the Hindi film industry. Meanwhile, one of the tweets sent out by the journalist also adds that she will turn out to be the number one actress in Telugu with Saaho.
The tweets that he sent out have gone viral on social media. However, Prabhas fans believe that these are just rumours. In the past, there were reports that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were in a relationship but with time, it was proved that they were just idle talk.