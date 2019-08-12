Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Are The New Love Birds? Shocking Tweets Of A Journalist Go Viral!

Officially In A Relationship?

It is popular entertainment journalist Umair Sandhu who has come up with some shocking details regarding this. According to him, the closest friends of the top stars have revealed that they are in a relationship. "BREAKING NEWS : New Hottest Couple in #India ! As per their Closest Friends, #Prabhas & #ShraddhaKapoor Officially in Relationship now ����! #Saaho Fever Starts all over.", he wrote on his Twitter account. (sic)

Exchanged Gifts

Meanwhile, the journalist also added that Prabhas had handed over a few precious gifts to the Saaho lady after the completion of dubbing. "After Finished #Saaho Dubbing, #Prabhas gifted Precious Gifts & Car to # ShraddhaKapoor! Love Birds in Town", Umair Sandhu penned another Tweet. (sic)

Signed Another Venture

Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu has also made another shocking revelation. He has mentioned that Prabhas Kapoor and Saaho's production banner UV Creations have signed Shraddha Kapoor for another venture of the biggest superstar.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is already one of the most popular names of the Hindi film industry. Meanwhile, one of the tweets sent out by the journalist also adds that she will turn out to be the number one actress in Telugu with Saaho.