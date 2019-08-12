English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Are The New Love Birds? Shocking Tweets Of A Journalist Go Viral!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Prabhas mania is once again gearing up to take a firm grip all over India with Saaho setting its countdown for a big release. With Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is also set to make a mark in the Telugu film industry as she will be seen playing the leading lady in this Prabhas starrer.

    Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Are The New Love Birds? Shocking Tweets Of A Journalist Go Viral

    As everyone knows, Prabhas is one among the most eligible bachelors of Indian cinema and rumours surrounding him have hogged the headlines. Now, the latest rumours doing the rounds have linked Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the lead pair of Saaho.

    Officially In A Relationship?

    It is popular entertainment journalist Umair Sandhu who has come up with some shocking details regarding this. According to him, the closest friends of the top stars have revealed that they are in a relationship. "BREAKING NEWS : New Hottest Couple in #India ! As per their Closest Friends, #Prabhas & #ShraddhaKapoor Officially in Relationship now ����! #Saaho Fever Starts all over.", he wrote on his Twitter account. (sic)

    Exchanged Gifts

    Meanwhile, the journalist also added that Prabhas had handed over a few precious gifts to the Saaho lady after the completion of dubbing. "After Finished #Saaho Dubbing, #Prabhas gifted Precious Gifts & Car to # ShraddhaKapoor! Love Birds in Town", Umair Sandhu penned another Tweet. (sic)

    Signed Another Venture

    Meanwhile, Umair Sandhu has also made another shocking revelation. He has mentioned that Prabhas Kapoor and Saaho's production banner UV Creations have signed Shraddha Kapoor for another venture of the biggest superstar.

    About Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor is already one of the most popular names of the Hindi film industry. Meanwhile, one of the tweets sent out by the journalist also adds that she will turn out to be the number one actress in Telugu with Saaho.

    The tweets that he sent out have gone viral on social media. However, Prabhas fans believe that these are just rumours. In the past, there were reports that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty were in a relationship but with time, it was proved that they were just idle talk.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas shraddha kapoor saaho
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue