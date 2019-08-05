Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor’s Remuneration For Saaho: Are They Among The Highest Paid Indian Actors?
August 2019 has arrived and the audience audiences are looking forward to the Prabhas starrer Saaho, which will be hitting the theatres on 31st of this month. The Prabhas movie is sure to take the box office by storm not only in the AP/TS regions but at the nationwide level as well. With top stars and technicians in the cast & crew list of the movie, Saaho is one of the most expensive films to be ever made in Indian cinema. Prabhas is back after Baahubali and on the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor, who essays the leading lady is making her debut in Telugu cinema. Interestingly, a few details regarding remunerations of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have come out online circuits.
Prabhas Sets A New Record?
A whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the fat paycheck that the star received for Saaho. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Prabhas has set a new record in terms of the salary that he received for Saaho.
Overtakes Bollywood Stars?
Saaho is a big budget venture and the latest reports reveal that Prabhas has been a paid a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore for this much-awaited film. If these reports are anything to go by, Prabhas has overtaken Bollywood stars to become the highest-paid Indian actor.
Shraddha Kapoor In Sahoo
Interestingly, before the commencement of the film, lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the leading lady but later, Shraddha Kapoor was chosen as the female lead. Saaho posters and teaser reveal that she has got an equal scope for performance in the movie.
Shraddha Kapoor's Remuneration
The reports that have come up talk about Shraddha Kapoor's remuneration as well. Reports suggest that she has been paid Rs 7 crore for this movie. If these reports are to be believed, she has found a place in the list of highest-paid Indian actresses as well.