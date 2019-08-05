Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor’s Remuneration For Saaho: Are They Among The Highest Paid Indian Actors?

Prabhas Sets A New Record?

A whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the fat paycheck that the star received for Saaho. Now, if the reports are to be believed, Prabhas has set a new record in terms of the salary that he received for Saaho.

Overtakes Bollywood Stars?

Saaho is a big budget venture and the latest reports reveal that Prabhas has been a paid a whopping sum of Rs 100 crore for this much-awaited film. If these reports are anything to go by, Prabhas has overtaken Bollywood stars to become the highest-paid Indian actor.

Shraddha Kapoor In Sahoo

Interestingly, before the commencement of the film, lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the leading lady but later, Shraddha Kapoor was chosen as the female lead. Saaho posters and teaser reveal that she has got an equal scope for performance in the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor's Remuneration

The reports that have come up talk about Shraddha Kapoor's remuneration as well. Reports suggest that she has been paid Rs 7 crore for this movie. If these reports are to be believed, she has found a place in the list of highest-paid Indian actresses as well.