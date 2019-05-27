English
    Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Tiff Rumours Spark Up? Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho is a movie capable of garnering the entire attention towards it. Such is the magnanimity of this project, which is a multi-lingual movie that is set to reach the theatres this year. Nevertheless, much like the other big movies, rumours have been coming in regarding this project too.

    Meanwhile, rumours have sparked up regarding the lead star cast of the film. In one of the recent reports that have come out on Gulte.com, it has been mentioned that all is not well between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

    Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoors Tiff Rumours Spark Up? Deets Inside!

    According to the report, the rumour mills are abuzz that a patch-work shoot of Prabhas' Saaho was held recently in Hyderabad and the people who witnessed the shoot noticed that there were frequent tiffs between Prabhas and Shradhdha Kapoor.

    It has also been mentioned that the popular actress was not happy of the fact that Baahubali star's shots are getting okayed with the first shot whereas she is going on for many takes.

    Nevertheless, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are very good friends off screen and most recently, it was also rumoured that it was the actress who had convinced him to join the Instagram. All this leads to the belief that the reports regarding their tiff might be just a mere rumour.

    READ: When Prabhas Talked About Anushka Shetty's Star Power Even Before Baahubali!

    Read more about: prabhas shraddha kapoor saaho
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
