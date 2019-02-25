Prabhas-Anushka Shetty Are Coming Together Again And This Movie Is The Reason

Prabhas is arguably one of the most popular and sought after stars in the Telugu film industry today. The dashing hunk, who became a pan-India star following the phenomenal response to Baahubali, enjoys a strong female fan following as he a terrific actor and a humble person. Now, here is some terrific news for Darling's die-hard fans. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are all set to come together again.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas and the 'Lady Superstar' will soon be flying to Japan to promote their film Mirchi which is slated to release in the country on March 2, 2019.

Mirchi, the first film of Koratala Siva, hit screens in 2013 and emerged as a runaway hit. It is best remembered for Prabhas and Anushka's crackling chemistry and its gripping narrative. Actress Richa Gangopadhyay was also a part of the cast.

The phenomenal performance of the Baahubali films in Japan helped Prabhas and Anushka become household names in the country. The buzz is that Mirchi will also do well in Japan.

On a related note, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho which is touted to be an action-thriller. He also has a film with Pooja Hegde in his kitty. On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in Silence.

