 »   »   »  Prabhas, Anushka Shetty And Others Attend The Reception Of SS Rajamouli's Son; Inside Pics Out

A Lovely Couple

The newly-weds can be seen posing for a lovely photo here. They look happy and seem to be totally in love with each other. They are truly made for each other. SS Rajamouli's wife too can be seen alongside her son and Daughter-in-Law.

The Young Guns!

Ravi Teja's kids had a blast at the wedding and enjoyed the opportunity to the fullest. They caught up with director Puri Jagannadh's children and bonded with them big time.

The Baahubali Duo!

The Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were seen hanging out with each other. They looked dashing and gave the fans friendship goals. Their chemistry was quite crackling and this helped them grab plenty of attention.

Raashi At Her Ravishing Best

Raashi Khanna looked ravishing as she attended the reception. Her confident and shy body language gelled quite well with the look and upped its recall value in a big way She surte knows how to make an impact.

Priceless!

Not surprisingly, the couple of the night grabbed plenty of attention and impressed the fans with their chemistry. Here is another awesome photo of the lovely couple. Interestingly, SSK's 'better half' Pooja is a singer and the niece of actor Jagapathy Babu.

Graceful!

Actress Anushka Shetty too attended the event and looked as graceful as ever. She has worked with SS Rajamouli in Vikramarkudu and Baahubali. She shares a good rapport with the ace film-maker and his family.

So, did you like these photos from the wedding reception? Tell us in the space below.