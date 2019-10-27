Prabhas Asks Radhakrishna Kumar To Cancel A Costly Plan?

Saaho, the big-budget movie of Prabhas only managed to satisfy a few and now, Darling's fans are looking forward to his next movie, which is with film-maker Radhakrishna Kumar. While the works of the movie are progressing, a rumour has broken out that Prabhas has asked for an important change in the shooting plans. According to reports, the Saaho star doesn't want costly schedules in the movie.

One of the reports has it that, earlier, the director had planned to shoot a lengthy schedule in an overseas location. Reportedly, the schedule cost was estimated to be around Rs 50 crore. Prabhas had okayed this plan, which was put forward before the release of Saaho.

However, speculations are rife that Prabhas has now asked to cancel this schedule and his given strict directions to reduce the total expenditure as much as possible. Now, it is being said that those sequences will be canned in Hyderabad. Earlier, a few portions were shot in Italy and the matching shots might now be taken in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Saaho had some lengthy schedules and extremely costly action sequences. However, the film couldn't make much of an impact at the regional box office, despite the huge effort that they had put in. Hence, rumour has it that Prabhas declined the new proposal considering Saaho's result.

Rumour has it that this upcoming movie of Prabhas will be a love story set in a different period. It was also being speculated that the movie has been titled as Jaan. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde will be seen essaying the leading lady in this promising venture.

Meanwhile, further updates regarding the shoot of the film are being awaited. It is being believed that the next schedule of the film will commence in November. Let us wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture.

(Source: Telugu360.com)