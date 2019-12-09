Prabhas Being Considered For Yet Another Pan-Indian Movie?

Mythri Movie Makers' Film With Prabhas?

According to the report that has come up, popular production banner Mythri Movie Makers is planning to make a film with Prabhas and the production house is eyeing to make it a pan-Indian movie.

Collaboration With KGF Director?

Meanwhile, the report also adds that the production house is on the scout for the right director. According to the report, the team has already approached director Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with the blockbuster movie KGF.

Prasanth Neel Yet To Give The Nod?

However, the report also claims that the production banner has offered a fat paycheque to the director but Prashanth is yet to give a nod to this upcoming project. It is being rumoured that the filmmaker is yet to sign his debut flick in Telugu. Earlier, there were rumours that he is all set to narrate a script to Mahesh Babu. Talks regarding a project with Jr NTR were also doing the rounds.

Prabhas's Jaan

Nevertheless, if the reports regarding the project turn out to be true, there are high chances for the film to be Prabhas's next after Jaan with Radhakrishna Mohan. Jaan's next schedule of shoot is yet to commence and it is being reported that the team will shoot the major portions of the film in Ramoji Rao Film City.