Prabhas Birthday Special: 5 Times Darling Wowed Fans

Varsham (2004)

Prabhas struck gold with his third film itself, Varsham, which emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. It also paved the way for him to emerge as a big action hero. The movie had him collaborating for the first time with Trisha, with whom he would, later on, pair up in Pournami and Bujjigadu as well. The songs, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, were huge chartbusters.

Chatrapathi (2005)

Chatrapathi began his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli. Needless to say, the movie raked in huge money at the box office. The plotline followed Prabhas being separated from his mother while his step-brother turns against him. How he manages to win over the odds was nothing short of a spectacle on screen.

Billa (2009)

Prabhas effortlessly slips into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan from the original, Don. The gorgeous ladies Anushka Shetty and Namitha ensured that our hero always had his swag on point. Billa was a film that helped Prabhas establish himself as a style icon of the Telugu film industry.

Darling (2010)

As far as Prabhas is concerned, nothing could go wrong about the romantic-comedies he does and Darling is a case in point. It was also after this film that his fans started addressing him as Darling, which we will have to accept totally looks cool on him. Prabhas had the lovely Kajal Aggarwal for company in this blockbuster.

Mirchi (2013)

Had Prabhas fans known that it would be quite a few years before they would get to see their Darling back on screen, we are sure they would have caught Mirchi a couple more times on the big screen. Mirchi, which had Anushka Shetty essaying the female lead, was Prabhas's last outing before he started prepping for the humongous Baahubali series.