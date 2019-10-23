Happy Birthday Prabhas; The Actor Whose Pan-Indian Superstardom Will Have Greater Longevity!

It is a big day for Prabhas fans as their favourite star is celebrating his birthday. After Baahubali, Prabhas was no longer addressed as a Telugu actor and he made a giant leap to become a star with a pan-Indian appeal. A feat that probably none of his contemporaries has managed to achieve. Later, he came up with Saaho, which turned out to be one among the biggest Indian movie releases of all-time. While there are divided opinions regarding the quality of the movie and its box office success, there is no denying the fact that all such discussions have seldom affected the star's popularity.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas will enjoy the tag of a pan-Indian superstar for a long time to come. Baahubali bestowed him that title and Saaho's opening proved that point without a doubt. While there are claims that Saaho's failure at the South Indian box office should make one rethink about the credibility of Prabhas as a pan-Indian star, the humungous success of the Hindi version diminishes all such beliefs.

Not many actors have managed to mark an impact with their movies in the Hindi belt like Prabhas did. With Saaho's success out there, he has pleased his large section of fans that he had earned through Baahubali series. Now, they are waiting for Prabhas's next venture, which is also expected to be something special and hence proved that he is not a one time wonder.

Coming to the South Indian box office, his selection of films will play a crucial role in sustaining his stardom. Even before Baahubali, Prabhas was known as a romantic star. With his next movie Jaan, which is said to be a romantic tale set in a different time period, he is expected to please them as well. With some solid proper planning and selection of movies, he could please his fans in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam regions. He would really want to mix his movies in this manner, which would further extend his longevity as a pan-Indian star. Moreover, his next films won't have the burden of over-expectations, which was one of the reasons for Saaho's failure in South Indian regions.

The craze surrounding Prabhas would stay intact for a long time to come and the celebrations and the wishes that he has been getting on this big day further strengthens this claim. The title that he has earned through his hard-work is sure to stay safe.