Prabhas Can't Marry All Of Them, Darling's Aunt Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

A Sweet Revelation

While speaking to the media, Shyamala Devi said that Prabhas keeps receiving proposals from Bhimavaram girls as he is extremely popular in the region. She jokingly added that the mass hero 'can't marry all of them'.

Her Exact Words

"Due to the craze, a lot of girls from Bhimavaram come to meet me so that they could give themselves a chance to get married to Prabhas. Anyway, it's not gonna be possible (for him) to marry all of them. So, they are happy to get married to him at least in rumours. Such speculations surface regularly only because people admire Prabhas so much." (sic).

The Background

Prabhas has often been linked to Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty, much to the delight of countless movie buffs. However, he has always maintained that there is nothing between them. During his pre-Baahubali days, he was linked to Kajal Aggarwal, however, the rumours died down pretty fast.

Saaho Time

Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho, slated to arrive in theatres on August 30, 2019. The film, directed by Sujeeth, features the 'Rebel Star' in a brand new avatar that has taken social media by storm.

The Road Ahead...

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas is likely to resume work on his film with Radhakrishna, tentatively titled 'Jaan'. Touted to be a romantic-drama, it features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Mirchi star. The film will hit theatres next year.