    Prabhas Chose Baahubali Over Saaho For The Special Occasion; What Is The Reason?

    By Manu
    Prabhas is an actor with a pan-Indian appeal and his film career could be divided into two phases as before and after Baahubali series of films. After Baahubali, his fan base surmounted to new heights and all of his fans have been eagerly waiting for his debut on Instagram.

    Meanwhile, Prabhas's Instagram debut has turned out to be the talk among his fans. After much anticipation, the first picture had come out through this particular Instgaram page. Many of the fans had expected a latest picture of Prabhas from Saaho but what came out was an unseen still from Baahubali 2.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Apr 17, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

    Well, Amarendra Baahubali is the most celebrated character of Prabhas so far and the love that the audiences hold for his performance in the film is phenomenal. This might be the reason for sending out a brand new still of Amarendra Baahubali and the reason for choosing Baahubali over Saaho 2 is well justified. This instagram post has already received huge number of likes, which rightly shows the huge regard that the audiences hold for this character. However, this profile is yet to be officially verified.

    Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with the works of his next release, which is Saaho. The film directed by Sujeeth is a multi-lingual big budget venture and is expected to release in the second half of the year. Saaho also features Shradha Kapoor, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Arun Vijay etc., in prominent roles.

    Thursday, April 18, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
