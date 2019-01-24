Prabhas To Contest Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections On BJP Ticket?

English
    The dashing and much-loved Prabhas is one of the biggest and most revered stars in the Telugu film industry today. He is liked by all and sundry because of his simple nature, good looks and impressive screen presence. In 2015, he starred in the magnum opus Baahubali and left his fans asking for more. The film became a success and this made 'Darling' a household name. In 2017, he added a new dimension to his popularity when Baahubali 2 emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

    Now, here is some surprising news for the 'Prabhas Army'. According to the latest reports, the BJP is keen on offering a ticket to Prabhas. If things work out then the actor will contest the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections later this year. The reports also suggest that the BJP has big plans for Prabhas' uncle and the veteran actor Krishnam Raju.

    Prabhas

    As expected, the reports of Prabhas contesting the polls have created a buzz on the social media, However, most fans feel that Prabhas is unlikely to go down the route as he in peak form right now. This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

    On a related note, Prabhas is currently working on Saaho. The film is an action-thriller and it is slated to release in August. He also has a film with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
