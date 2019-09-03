Prabhas Fans Accuse Mahesh Babu Supporters Of Trying To Kill Saaho
Prabhas, the resident 'Rebel' of Telugu cinema, is currently in the limelight due to his big release Saaho, which hit screens on August 30, 2019, amidst fanfare. The action-thriller opened to a fantastic response at the box office, beating Baahubali 2 in Nizam. However, it received mixed reviews from movie buffs. Luckily, Saaho overcame the negativity and had a terrific first weekend. Now, 'Darlings' have accused Mahesh Babu fans of trying to pull down the 'biggest action entertainer' of the year.
KIRAN KIRAN @IamKirrann
#Saaho Telugu heroes Mahesh Babu fans, NTR fans and Mega Heroes fans all are frustrating about Prabhas Stamina.
santosh varma @DarlingSantosh
Because they don't have a movie like Saaho and Bahubali for Mahesh Babu and moreover now PRABHAS is Pan Indian Super Star
Jai #Saaho
Honest Opinions @myhonop
Mahesh Babu fans desperate to bring down epic success of #Saaho . Face it, #Prabhas is pan India superstar while Mahesh uncle is star only in andhra and telangana.
#ROWDY @aliaatard
#MaheshBabu fans who are trying to spread negativity and downplay the success of #Saaho should realize #SarileruNekkevvaru can never beat the collections of #Saaho or #Baahubali2 or #Baahubali.
Manuprabhas @manuprabhaas
90% of tweets against #Saaho from Maheshbabu fans may I know the reason? Plz someone explain y these people have so much hater'd??
NAVJOT KAUR @jot_sandhu20
hindi audience BEWARE of -ve reviews ... they are fans of mahesh babu , pawan kalyan , thala vijay, ntr ... they have been trolling and abusing prabhas and #Saaho from few days... plz watch the movies then decide
This is a rather unfortunate situation and proves that Tollywood fans are quite passionate about their respective favourites.
Meanwhile, Saaho has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office and established Prabhas as a pan-India hero. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is working on Sarileru Nekkevvaru, slated to hit theatres this Sankranti.
(social media posts have not been edited)