Prabhas Fans Accuse Mahesh Babu Supporters Of Trying To Kill Saaho

KIRAN KIRAN @IamKirrann

#Saaho Telugu heroes Mahesh Babu fans, NTR fans and Mega Heroes fans all are frustrating about Prabhas Stamina.

santosh varma @DarlingSantosh

Because they don't have a movie like Saaho and Bahubali for Mahesh Babu and moreover now PRABHAS is Pan Indian Super Star

Jai #Saaho

Honest Opinions @myhonop

Mahesh Babu fans desperate to bring down epic success of #Saaho . Face it, #Prabhas is pan India superstar while Mahesh uncle is star only in andhra and telangana.

#ROWDY @aliaatard

#MaheshBabu fans who are trying to spread negativity and downplay the success of #Saaho should realize #SarileruNekkevvaru can never beat the collections of #Saaho or #Baahubali2 or #Baahubali.

Manuprabhas @manuprabhaas

90% of tweets against #Saaho from Maheshbabu fans may I know the reason? Plz someone explain y these people have so much hater'd??

NAVJOT KAUR @jot_sandhu20

hindi audience BEWARE of -ve reviews ... they are fans of mahesh babu , pawan kalyan , thala vijay, ntr ... they have been trolling and abusing prabhas and #Saaho from few days... plz watch the movies then decide