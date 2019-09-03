English
    Prabhas Fans Accuse Mahesh Babu Supporters Of Trying To Kill Saaho

    By
    |

    Prabhas, the resident 'Rebel' of Telugu cinema, is currently in the limelight due to his big release Saaho, which hit screens on August 30, 2019, amidst fanfare. The action-thriller opened to a fantastic response at the box office, beating Baahubali 2 in Nizam. However, it received mixed reviews from movie buffs. Luckily, Saaho overcame the negativity and had a terrific first weekend. Now, 'Darlings' have accused Mahesh Babu fans of trying to pull down the 'biggest action entertainer' of the year.

    KIRAN KIRAN @IamKirrann

    KIRAN KIRAN @IamKirrann

    #Saaho Telugu heroes Mahesh Babu fans, NTR fans and Mega Heroes fans all are frustrating about Prabhas Stamina.

    santosh varma @DarlingSantosh

    santosh varma @DarlingSantosh

    Because they don't have a movie like Saaho and Bahubali for Mahesh Babu and moreover now PRABHAS is Pan Indian Super Star

    Jai #Saaho

    Honest Opinions @myhonop

    Honest Opinions @myhonop

    Mahesh Babu fans desperate to bring down epic success of #Saaho . Face it, #Prabhas is pan India superstar while Mahesh uncle is star only in andhra and telangana.

    #ROWDY @aliaatard

    #ROWDY @aliaatard

    #MaheshBabu fans who are trying to spread negativity and downplay the success of #Saaho should realize #SarileruNekkevvaru can never beat the collections of #Saaho or #Baahubali2 or #Baahubali.

    Manuprabhas @manuprabhaas

    Manuprabhas @manuprabhaas

    90% of tweets against #Saaho from Maheshbabu fans may I know the reason? Plz someone explain y these people have so much hater'd??

    NAVJOT KAUR @jot_sandhu20

    NAVJOT KAUR @jot_sandhu20

    hindi audience BEWARE of -ve reviews ... they are fans of mahesh babu , pawan kalyan , thala vijay, ntr ... they have been trolling and abusing prabhas and #Saaho from few days... plz watch the movies then decide

    This is a rather unfortunate situation and proves that Tollywood fans are quite passionate about their respective favourites.

    Meanwhile, Saaho has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office and established Prabhas as a pan-India hero. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is working on Sarileru Nekkevvaru, slated to hit theatres this Sankranti.

    (social media posts have not been edited)

    prabhas saaho mahesh babu
