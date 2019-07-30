Prabhas Fans Are Deeply Upset Over Comments Made By This Actress?

Prabhas fans are set to welcome Saaho, the big-budget venture that will be hitting the theatres on August 30, 2019. Being a multi-lingual movie, the film features popular actors from various film industries and it has none other than popular Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its leading lady.

The audiences are impressed with the on-screen chemistry of Saaho's lead pair. However, some of the recent reports claim that Prabhas fans are deeply upset over a particular comment made by the Saaho actress.

If the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, in one of the media interactions, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her favourite Tollywood hero. Reports claim that Shraddha Kapoor went on to pick Mahesh Babu as her favourite star. At the same time, she also added that Prabhas is more like a best friend to her.

Meanwhile, the reports claim that Prabhas fans are upset and shocked to hear these comments from Shraddha Kapoor, as they expected the actress to pick Prabhas as her favourite star.

Saaho will be the debut movie of Shraddha Kapoor in Tollywood. Going by the stills and posters that have come out so far, it could be understood that Shraddha Kapoor has a very important role to play in the movie. The teaser also suggested that the film will have a very interesting romantic angle to it.

Most recently, the makers of Saaho came up with a special announcement regarding the next single from the movie. According to the reports, the teaser of the Saaho's second single will be releasing today. A poster has also been sent out by the team in connection with the release of the new song.

Saaho has been directed by filmmaker Sujeeth. Along with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features actors like Arun Vijay, Lal, Chunky Pandey and host of other prominent actors in important roles.