English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Fans Are Extremely UPSET & DISAPPOINTED Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Prabhas fans have pinned up high hopes on the star's next film Saaho, which is one among the big releases of the year. While it has been confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will be releasing on August 15, 2019, the fans and audiences are awaiting further updates regarding the movie.

    Prabhas Fans Are Extremely UPSET & DISAPPOINTED Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

    Of late, rumours had come up that the teaser of Saaho is on its way and might release on Eid. However, the makers didn't come up with any special surprise or update for the fans of Prabhas.

    Now, it seems like Prabhas fans are extremely upset and disappointed of the fact that no updates regarding Saaho has come out online since the past few days. Interestingly, Prabhas fans have also created a few hashtags on Twitter and thus expressing their eagerness and disappointment at the same time.

    Reportedly, a few hashtags in connection with Saaho has come out now. A good number of tweets are out with the hashtags #WeWantSaahoTeaser and #WeWantSaahoUpdate. This rightly sums up the excitement surrounding the film and how much the fans are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the teaser.

    Let us wait and see whether the makers will respond to the request of the fans. Saaho is a multi-lingual movie and is directed by Sujeeth. Along with Prabhas, the film also features other prominent actors as well.

    READ: Chiranjeevi Gives A Mega Shock to Prabhas Fans? Deets Inside!

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue