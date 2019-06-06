Prabhas Fans Are Extremely UPSET & DISAPPOINTED Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!

Prabhas fans have pinned up high hopes on the star's next film Saaho, which is one among the big releases of the year. While it has been confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will be releasing on August 15, 2019, the fans and audiences are awaiting further updates regarding the movie.

Of late, rumours had come up that the teaser of Saaho is on its way and might release on Eid. However, the makers didn't come up with any special surprise or update for the fans of Prabhas.

Now, it seems like Prabhas fans are extremely upset and disappointed of the fact that no updates regarding Saaho has come out online since the past few days. Interestingly, Prabhas fans have also created a few hashtags on Twitter and thus expressing their eagerness and disappointment at the same time.

Reportedly, a few hashtags in connection with Saaho has come out now. A good number of tweets are out with the hashtags #WeWantSaahoTeaser and #WeWantSaahoUpdate. This rightly sums up the excitement surrounding the film and how much the fans are eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the teaser.

Let us wait and see whether the makers will respond to the request of the fans. Saaho is a multi-lingual movie and is directed by Sujeeth. Along with Prabhas, the film also features other prominent actors as well.

