      Prabhas Feels His Height Helped Him Become A Successful Action Star

      By
      |

      Tollywood hero Prabhas, last seen in the much-hyped Saaho, is regarded as one of the biggest action heroes of South cinema. The 39-year-old is loved by 'Darlings' due to his rugged looks and outspoken nature. Moreover, unlike some of his contemporaries, he has a strong pan-India fan base, which proves his star power. During a recent interview, Prabhas said that his height is one of the big reasons behind his success as an action star, and revealed that the director of his first film Eeswar added an additional action sequence as he liked the way Prabhas carried off the two action blocks he had orginally planned for the movie.

      "I have a height advantage, that's one thing I have which is an advantage and from my first film which was 17 years back with the action my director planned only 2 action scenes so I didn't know if I would be good in this or it looks good on me or not because there are so many aspects involved. In this first film only after two action scenes everybody liked my action then he (director) put another one so I think it's something which suits me," (sic) said Prabhas.

      After debuting with Eeshwar, Prabhas acted in films such as Billa, Rebel and Chatrapathi, establishing himself as Tollywood's favourite macho man. In 2015, he did Baahubali, which made him a global sensation. Baahubali 2 and Saaho helped him consolidate his standing in the Hindi belt.

      At present, Prabhas is working on Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The film, directed by 'Jil' Radhakrishna features the mass hero in a youthful new avatar that might click with fans. Prabhas 20 features leggy lass Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, and marks her first collaboration with the Yogi actor. The buzz is that it has a few scenes featuring a shirtless Prabhas, which might make fans go weak in the knees. Prabhas 20 is slated to hit screens in 2020.

      Source: Deccan Chronicle

