Prabhas Finds A Place Among The Top 10 Sexiest Asian Men Of The Decade!

Prabhas, the star who has catapulted his fame to new heights in this decade, has cemented his place as a pan-Indian star. According to reports, 'Darling' has been named as one among the top 10 sexiest Asian men of the decade. According to a list compiled by British News Weekly, Eastern Eye, Prabhas has been placed at the tenth spot in the list of Asia's sexiest men of the decade. More importantly, the 'Baahubali' actor is the only South Indian star to feature in the top 10 list. Reportedly, the list has been compiled based on votes, heat generated on social networking sites and such.

Reportedly, the list has been topped by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Importantly, Prabhas has been placed at the tenth spot in the list of top 10 sexiest Asian men of 2019 as well. Hrithik has topped this list as well.

Prabhas has had a fabulous decade so far and with the Baahubali series, his popularity soared to new heights. With Baahubali, he went on to become a pan-Indian star and expanded his fan base to the northern part of India as well. With Baahubali 2, which hit theatres in 2017, he cemented his place as one among the most popular stars in India.

The actor's most recent release Saaho was among the most expensive Indian films to be ever made. The film, which hit theatres in August 2019, was a resounding success in North India. According to reports, the Prabhas starrer, which was released in various languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, went on to collect around Rs 424 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in Jaan, which is expected to be a film set in a different period. Reportedly, the movie will be a love story, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. This upcoming Prabhas starrer is being directed by Radha Krishna.