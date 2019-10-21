Prabhas Gets Trolled After Saaho's Amazon Prime Release!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Prabhas fans had expected a lot from Saaho, the big release of the year. However, upon the release of the movie, Telugu movie buffs had come up with contrasting reviews. While some enjoyed the movie, certain others were deeply disappointed with the results. Hence, Saaho and Prabhas were subjected to a lot of trolls during the time of the film's release. More importantly, some of his fans were also extremely upset with Prabhas' looks in the movie. Now, this topic has again turned out to be the talk on social media, upon Saaho's digital premiere.

      Saaho made its Amazon Prime premiere on October 19, 2019. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the movie are now available on the digital platform. The digital premiere happened on the 50th day of film's theatrical release. Some took to their Twitter account to comment on the looks of Prabhas. Certain fans are of the view that the film has one of the worst looks of Prabhas ever.

      However, Saaho and Prabhas have won praises as well. A few netizens commented about the quality of the action sequences and the style quotient of Prabhas in the film.

      Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Saaho is yet to make its digital premiere. Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the rights for the same. Interestingly, it was Saaho's Hindi version that enjoyed a grand run when compared to the South Indian language versions. It emerged as one among the biggest hits of Bollywood in this year so far.

      Reportedly, Saaho has turned out to be the top-grossing Indian movie of 2019. Earlier, the team had revealed that the movie has grossed above Rs 424 Crore from theatres across the globe. Saaho has been directed by film-maker Sujeeth and it is the youngster's second directorial venture. Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Arun Vijay, Lal etc., are also a part of the star cast.

      Read more about: prabhas saaho
      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
