Prabhas Is Getting Pressurised By Top Producers For This Reason? Deets Inside!

Being a pan Indian star, Prabhas is now one of the most revered film celebrities in India. It wouldn't be wrong to categorise him as the most popular Telugu actor across the nation as such has been the effect that Baahubali series of movies had created.

It is known to all that Prabhas's next film is Saaho and all are waiting for the release of the film. Interestingly, the film is being co-produced by UV Creations. It is being speculated that he has being closely working with UV banner ever since the film Mirchi, with Baahubali series being the only exception.

Interestingly, his next film after Saaho will also be jointly funded by UV Creations. Moreover, he hasn't allotted dates to any other producers as such. It is being speculated that top producers like Dil Raju, BVS Raju etc., with whom the star had worked earlier is pressurising Prabhas to allot dates for their projects.

It is also being reported that Prabhas is also keen to do a project outside his own banner but the actor hasn't decided on with whom he would team up. After Saaho, Prabhas's next big release will be with film-maker KK Radha Krishna of Jil fame. Reports are rife that the film will be set in different time periods.