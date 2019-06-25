Prabhas Is Indeed Everyone's Heart-throb; A Film-maker Too Has Had A Crush On Him!

A National Crush

Prabhas is one of the most-eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. He is a heart-throb to many of his fans. Not just the normal audiences but even the celebrities have talked highly about the Baahubali star.

Nandini Reddy

Now, another top celebrity has talked highly about this much-loved star. It is none other than Tollywood director Nandini Reddy who has opened up that she has had a crush on Prabhas.

Her Comments

If reports are to be believed, Nandini Reddy opened up this in a recent conversation. ""I have always crushed on the actor. I could never convey it to him because I go speechless in his presence,", the film-maker has been quoted as saying.

Nandini Reddy Movies

For the uninitiated, Nandini Reddy is one of the most talented film-makers of Telugu cinema. She made her debut as a film-maker with the movie Ala Modalandi, which was a huge success at the box office. She was also the director of films like Jabardasth, Kalyana Vaibhogame, etc.