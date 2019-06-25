English
    Prabhas Is Indeed Everyone's Heart-throb; A Film-maker Too Has Had A Crush On Him!

    Prabhas's popularity sky-rocketed to unseen heights upon the humungous success of the Baahubali series of films. Within a short span of time, he became a pan-Indian star who has a loyal fan base. Prabhas is now a big name in the film industries of various languages. He is also an actor who enjoys a solid fan base among the celebrities as well. One of the recent comments by a film-maker would rightly prove that he is everyone's heart-throb. Read the article to know full details regarding this.

    A National Crush

    Prabhas is one of the most-eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. He is a heart-throb to many of his fans. Not just the normal audiences but even the celebrities have talked highly about the Baahubali star.

    Nandini Reddy

    Now, another top celebrity has talked highly about this much-loved star. It is none other than Tollywood director Nandini Reddy who has opened up that she has had a crush on Prabhas.

    Her Comments

    If reports are to be believed, Nandini Reddy opened up this in a recent conversation. ""I have always crushed on the actor. I could never convey it to him because I go speechless in his presence,", the film-maker has been quoted as saying.

    Nandini Reddy Movies

    For the uninitiated, Nandini Reddy is one of the most talented film-makers of Telugu cinema. She made her debut as a film-maker with the movie Ala Modalandi, which was a huge success at the box office. She was also the director of films like Jabardasth, Kalyana Vaibhogame, etc.

    Meanwhile, Nandini Reddy is gearing up for the release of her next directorial venture, which is Oh Baby. The film, starring Samantha in the lead role, looks like a film with a very different concept. The film has been scheduled to release on July 5, 2019. There are good expectations on this film.

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
