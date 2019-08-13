Is Prabhas Sri Reddy's 'Next Target'? Actress' Unexpected Comment About Darling Sparks Speculation

Prabhas, who became a global sensation due to the Baahubali saga, is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, one of the biggest releases of 2019. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this indicates that it has the potential to redefine the tenets of Indian cinema. Now, here is some big news for Prabhas fans. In an unexpected development, controversial actress Sri Reddy just praised 'Darling' and called him her 'dream boy'.

"Prabhas behavior was so cool n polite, at the same time, so royal in sitting style..proud of u dream boy," (sic) said Sri Reddy.

As expected, Sri Reddy's comments went viral with most Prabhas fans agreeing with her. However, some fans said that the Billa hero might be her 'next target'.

Dinesh Madhavan I met him when he came to Chennai for Bahubali 2 press meet. He was so cool and down to earth in answering our (press) questions. Dattu Satwaj That is prabhas...We r happy to Ur words Sri.Tq so much...He was a national star. Shashidhar Shetty I think he is ur next target Dinesh Darling Sss.. tquu soo much sister... Iam big fan of prabhas Kittu Gadu Nice complement madam

Sri Reddy has previously sent out lethal messages about the likes of Raghavendra Lawrence, Nani and Pawan Kalyan, proving that she is a pro at using social media as a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, once Saaho releases, Prabhas is likely to turn his attention to Prabhas 20, marking his first collaboration with the fast-rising Pooja Hegde. The film, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan', is touted to be a romantic-comedy, which features the 'Rebel Star' in a new avatar. The Radha Krishna-directed movie will most probably hit screens sometime next year.

So, what do you make of Sri Reddy's comments about Prabhas? Tell us in the space below!

(Social media posts unedited)