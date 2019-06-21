Prabhas Is SCARING Even The Top Stars Of Other Film Industries?
From being a Telugu star, Prabhas has now gone on to become a star with a pan-Indian appeal. Baahubali's supreme success at the box office escalated Prabhas star status as well as fan power to unseen heights. Now, his upcoming film Saaho ranks high in the expectations list and the film is being considered as a movie with the potential of scaling up in the record books. Now, some of the reports that have been doing the rounds talk highly about the hype that the film has. Are even top heroes afraid of a clash with Prabhas at the box office? Read to know the details regarding this.
Saaho Release Date
Saaho is less than a couple of months away from its big release in the theatres. The team has already confirmed that the Prabhas starrer would be releasing in the theatres on August 15, 2019.
The Pan-Indian Release
Saaho will be making a pan-Indian release and it wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out to be one of the biggest releases of all-time . The movie will be simultaneously releasing in various regional languages.
Nerkonda Paarvai
Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai has been scheduled to release a week before Saaho. The Thala Ajith starrer, which is the remake of Pink, ranks high on expectations and some of the recent reports claim that the team is planning to prepone the release to avoid a clash with Saaho.
Hindi Movie
At the same time, some reports have come up that Akshay Kumar's Hindi movie Mission Mangal, which again is a highly-awaited movie might push its release date from August 15, 2019 so as to avoid a direct clash with Saaho. However, no confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.
Well, these rumours have led to various discussions that even top stars are trying to avoid a direct clash Saaho. We all know the impact that Baahubali had created at the box office and Saaho is one such film, which could definitely overshadow others in terms of the opening.
