Prabhas Is SCARING Even The Top Stars Of Other Film Industries?

Saaho Release Date

Saaho is less than a couple of months away from its big release in the theatres. The team has already confirmed that the Prabhas starrer would be releasing in the theatres on August 15, 2019.

The Pan-Indian Release

Saaho will be making a pan-Indian release and it wouldn't be a surprise if it turns out to be one of the biggest releases of all-time . The movie will be simultaneously releasing in various regional languages.

Nerkonda Paarvai

Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai has been scheduled to release a week before Saaho. The Thala Ajith starrer, which is the remake of Pink, ranks high on expectations and some of the recent reports claim that the team is planning to prepone the release to avoid a clash with Saaho.

Hindi Movie

At the same time, some reports have come up that Akshay Kumar's Hindi movie Mission Mangal, which again is a highly-awaited movie might push its release date from August 15, 2019 so as to avoid a direct clash with Saaho. However, no confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.