Prabhas Makes A Mistake During Saaho Promotions; Fans Troll Him For The Comment!

Prabhas is busy with promotions works of Saaho that will be releasing in a few days. Interestingly, Prabhas was trolled recently for one of the comments that he had made during his recent visit to Kochi, in connection with the Saaho's launch in Kerala. The grand event was also attended by Mohanlal. Other film personalities like actor Siddique, actress Mamtha Mohandas, director B Unnikrishnan etc., also attended the event.

Prabhas spoke about each one of them and the admiration that he holds for them as well as Malayalam movies. At the same time, Prabhas made a mistake while talking about Siddique, who is one among the most versatile actors of the Malayalam film industry. It seems like Prabhas misunderstood actor Siddique for director Siddique, who has directed some of the big hits of Malayalam and Tamil film industries. While thanking Siddique for attending the event, Prabhas addressed him as a big director.

Reports suggest that audiences and netizens were quick to take a note of this comment and hence, the Saaho star got trolled for making such a mistake in his speech.

Meanwhile, Saaho is making a grand release in Malayalam as well and it will reportedly get a solo release in Kerala. The trailer of the dubbed version has received good acceptance and Saaho is expected to make a stunning opening all across the state. Prabhas is one of the most popular Tollywood actors in Kerala and the credit must go to Baahubali series of films, which was a tremendous success out there.

Saaho will be hitting theatres on August 30, 2019. Reportedly, the booking of the film has been opened in many places. The Prabhas starrer, which has been simultaneously made in Hindi as well, is the most-expensive Telugu movie ever made. Let us wait and see what the film has on store for audiences.