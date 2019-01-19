After Vishal, Prabhas To Announce His Engagement? Details Inside

Prabhas To Follow In Vishal’s Footsteps?

The noted actor Vishal recently took to Twitter and confirmed he is engaged to actress Anisha Reddy. He also shared a photo in which he can be seen with his fiancée. The announcement took fans by surprise and created a buzz in the industry. As it so happens, this also triggered speculation of Prabhas springing a similar surprise on his fans.

What The Fans Feel

Some fans stated that being a shy person, Prabhas too might decide to announce his engagement on the social media in a low-key manner rather than making a big deal out of it. However, at same time, some of them pointed out that he might not do so in the near future as he is tied up with his professional commitments.

The Background

Prabhas' marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. A while ago, his sister had revealed that everyone in the family is waiting to see him walk down the aisle. His uncle Krishnam Raju too has said the same thing on a few occasions.

The Anushka Factor

Prabhas has often been romantically linked with his Billa co-star Anushka Shetty. However, he has always maintained that the lovely lady is just a friend and nothing more .Anushka too has made it clear that she is not dating Prabhas.

To Conclude...

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working on Saaho. The film is an action-thriller and features him in a new avatar. Also featuring the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, it is sated tto hit the screens this August. He also has a movie with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.