English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After Vishal, Prabhas To Announce His Engagement? Details Inside

    By
    |

    It is no secret that the dashing Prabhas is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Darling', he enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his good looks, simple personality, macho on-screen image and bindass nature. During his career, the Baahubali hunk has starred in quite a few successful films and proved that he is a force to e reckoned with. Now, he is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Prabhas To Follow In Vishal’s Footsteps?

    The noted actor Vishal recently took to Twitter and confirmed he is engaged to actress Anisha Reddy. He also shared a photo in which he can be seen with his fiancée. The announcement took fans by surprise and created a buzz in the industry. As it so happens, this also triggered speculation of Prabhas springing a similar surprise on his fans.

    What The Fans Feel

    Some fans stated that being a shy person, Prabhas too might decide to announce his engagement on the social media in a low-key manner rather than making a big deal out of it. However, at same time, some of them pointed out that he might not do so in the near future as he is tied up with his professional commitments.

    The Background

    Prabhas' marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. A while ago, his sister had revealed that everyone in the family is waiting to see him walk down the aisle. His uncle Krishnam Raju too has said the same thing on a few occasions.

    The Anushka Factor

    Prabhas has often been romantically linked with his Billa co-star Anushka Shetty. However, he has always maintained that the lovely lady is just a friend and nothing more .Anushka too has made it clear that she is not dating Prabhas.

    To Conclude...

    On the work front, Prabhas is currently working on Saaho. The film is an action-thriller and features him in a new avatar. Also featuring the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, it is sated tto hit the screens this August. He also has a movie with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

    Read more about: prabhas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue