Prabhas Marriage: 'Darling' To Marry This Lucky Girl Soon?

Prabhas To Get Married Soon?

According to various reports, Prabhas is likely to settle down after his eagerly-awaited Saaho hits screens. The star had reportedly planned to tie the knot post the release of Baahubali. However, these plans went for a toss as he got busy with Saaho.

Who Is The Lucky Girl?

The grapevine suggests that Prabhas is likely to walk down the aisle with the daughter of a US-based businessman and add a new dimension to his life. However, other reports claim that the Rebel star is set to marry a veteran actor's daughter. As such, many feel that talks are on and nothing has been finalised yet.

The Family Wants It

Not just 'Darlings', Prabhas's family members too want the hero to settle down ASAP. In fact, his uncle and Tollywood legend Krishnam Raju has frequently spoken about his wedding plans. Similarly, some time back, his sister too had hinted that she is dying to see him as a groom.

The Background

Prabhas's marriage became a topic of 'National interest' shortly after the release of Baahubali as rumours of his 'affair' with Anushka Shetty went viral. Reacting to these rumours, the Don beauty said that one should not expect 'Devasena-Baahubali' type chemistry in real-life, which left fans heartbroken.

Work Matters

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next be seen in the action-thriller Saaho, slated to release on August 30, 2019. Thereafter, he is likely to turn his attention to Prabhas 20, directed by Jil fame Radhakrishna Kumar. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is slated to release in 2020.