    Prabhas's Marriage Talks Resurface Again; Will Saaho Star Tie The Knot Soon?

    Prabhas is one among the most eligible bachelors of Indian cinema. Talks surrounding his marriage have often held the limelight, especially since the days of Baahubali, the film that outrightly changed his fortune. He transformed into a pan-Indian star from a Telugu star. Prabhas is one such actor who enjoys a pretty solid fan-following among females and his wide-section of the fan base have been eager to know about his wedding. Now, upon the release of Saaho, talks surrounding Prabhas's marriage have resurfaced on online media. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    Before Saaho's Release

    Interestingly, prior to the release of Saaho, various rumours were doing the rounds regarding the impending marriage of Prabhas. In fact, the star was quipped about his marriage and rumoured affairs in many interviews that he had attended.

    The Link-up Rumours

    Interestingly, there were rumours that he would tie the knot with the daughter of a businessman. He was also linked with his co-star Anushka Shetty, ever since the release of Baahubali and the Saaho star himself had come up with interesting responses during Saaho promotions and thus quashing all the rumours in style.

    Rumours About His Marriage

    Meanwhile, rumours had also come in that Prabhas's family is scouting for a suitable girl and the Saaho star is all getting set to get hitched after the release of the highly-awaited movie Saaho.

    Will Saaho Star Tie The Knot Soon?

    Now, the talks and rumours regarding Prabhas's marriage have resurfaced. Especially since Saaho is already out in theatres and the buzz surrounding the film is slowing down, his fans are eager to know whether Prabhas is set to tie the knot or not. At the same time, his next film Jaan is not a big venture like Saaho, which requires him to spend a couple of years. This has led to speculations that he might enter wedlock soon.

    We need to wait for the official announcements to get a clear picture regarding the star's marriage.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
