Prabhas Marriage Updates: Did The Saaho Hero's Sister Confirm Rumours With This Sensational Remark?

A Big Revelation

Some time ago, Prabhas's sister revealed that the family had zeroed in on a date for Darling's marriage and added that everyone was upbeat about him beginning a new chapter in life. She had, however, refused divulge more details about her brother's plans for his big day, stating that he would make a proper announcement after wrapping up his professional commitments.

Her Exact Words

"Prabhas is very close to us. When he is not having shootings, we spend memorable time together. We love and respect him a lot. He always surprises us with lots of gifts. We are waiting eagerly for his marriage. We cannot, however, disclose the marriage date as he is busy with the shootings at present. However, we are eager to make hulchul in Prabhas' marriage."

A Confirmation?

With Prabhas's marriage becoming a topic of much discussion once again, many fans have taken his sister's comments as confirmation of the Yogi hero's days as a bachelor being numbered.

The Background

Prabhas, considered to be one of the hottest hunks in Tollywood, has often been linked to his co-stars. Rumours of him being in a relationship with Anushka Shetty became gained attention in the National media post Baahubali. Prior to that, he was linked to Kajal Aggarwal. However, rumours of his affair with the 'Punjabi Kudi' died down pretty soon.

On The Work Front

Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho, slated to release on August 30, 2019,. The action-thriller has the potential to establish him as a Pan-India action hero. He also has Prabhas 20, tentatively titled 'Jaan', in his kitty.