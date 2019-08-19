English
    Prabhas Marrying Anyone Other Than Anushka Shetty Will Destroy Three Lives, Says Friend

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Prabhas is arguably one biggest action heroes in Tollywood today. Over the years, he has also grabbed plenty of attention due to his rumoured affair with Anushka Shetty. Even though the actor has made it amply clear that he considers 'Devasena' to be just a friend, rumours refuse to die down. Now, her is a shocking update about the Billa duo. According to Greatandhra, Prabhas in indeed in love with Anushka but will not be marrying her due to cultural differences.

    The Inside Deets

    The Inside Deets

    The report further states that Prabhas already explained his predicament to Anushka while emphasising that she will always be a close friend, Commenting on this unfortunate situation, a friend said that marrying anyone but the 'Lady Superstar' would be a bad move on Prabhas' part.

    The Exact Words

    The Exact Words

    "It (Prabhas marrying anyone other than Anushka) would destroy three lives. So Prabhas has two choices. To either convince his family for the alliance. Or rebel against their wishes and marry the woman he loves."

    The Background

    The Background

    Prabhas' impending marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. While almost everyone wants to see 'Darling' walking down the aisle, the man himself has remained tight-lipped about his personal life. Some time ago, he had reportedly asked his uncle Krishnam Raju to stop making statements about his marriage plans, indicating that he does not want a private life to be discussed in public.

    Saaho Diaries

    Saaho Diaries

    On the work front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, slated to arrive in theatres on August 30, 2019. The film, helmed by Sujeeth, is an 'action entertainer' that features the 40-year-old in a brand new avatar.. The film has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Murali Sharma too are a part of the cast.

    Anushka Too Is Busy

    Anushka Too Is Busy

    On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in Silence, marks her second collaboration with Savyasachi baddie R Madhavan. She also has a 'guest role' in Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
