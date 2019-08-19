Prabhas Marrying Anyone Other Than Anushka Shetty Will Destroy Three Lives, Says Friend

The Inside Deets

The report further states that Prabhas already explained his predicament to Anushka while emphasising that she will always be a close friend. Commenting on this unfortunate situation, a friend said that marrying anyone but the 'Lady Superstar' would be a bad move on Prabhas's part.

The Exact Words

"It (Prabhas marrying anyone other than Anushka) would destroy three lives. So Prabhas has two choices. To either convince his family for the alliance. Or rebel against their wishes and marry the woman he loves."

The Background

Prabhas's impending marriage has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. While almost everyone wants to see 'Darling' walking down the aisle, the man himself has remained tight-lipped about his personal life. Some time ago, he had reportedly asked his uncle Krishnam Raju to stop making statements about his marriage plans, indicating that he does not want his private life to be discussed in public.

Saaho Diaries

On the work front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Saaho, slated to arrive in theatres on August 30, 2019. The film, helmed by Sujeeth, is an 'action entertainer' that features the 39-year-old in a brand new avatar. The film has Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Murali Sharma too are a part of the cast.

Anushka Too Is Busy

On the other hand, Anushka will next be seen in Silence, marking her second collaboration with Savyasachi baddie R Madhavan. She also has a 'guest role' in Sye Raa, featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead.