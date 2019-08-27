Prabhas On Being Slapped By A Female Fan: I Have No Bad Feeling

No 'Bad Feeling'

Prabhas said that he was surprised by the girl's actions but soon realised that she had hit him out of excitement. He added that such incidents can never leave him with a 'bad feeling'.

His Exact Words

"I was surprised by her move but later I understood that she was all excited upon seeing me. I used to take such incidents as my fans' love towards me. There is nothing like having a bad feeling about them." (sic)

About Anushka Shetty

Prabhas also spoke about his rumoured affair with Anushka Shetty and said that journalists have a right to question him about his personal life as this indirectly helps 'Darlings' learn more about their favourite hero's lifestyle.

"The media has all the right to ask personal questions. This is because they feel that fans want to know about that," (sic) said Prabhas.

About Saaho

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is an 'action entertainer' that revolves around the exploits of a deadly cop. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, making her Tollywood debut, is paired opposite Prabhas and this has grabbed plenty of attention. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi too are a part of the cast. Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks Prabhas's Bollywood debut.

What Next?

Once Saaho hits screens, Prabhas will resume work on Prabhas 20, marking his first collaboration with Aravinda Sametha actress Pooja Hegde. The film, tentatively titled 'Jaan', will most probably arrive in theatres next year.