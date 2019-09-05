English
    Prabhas Promised To Work With Sujeeth Again Even Before Saaho Hit Screens

    Prabhas, the resident 'Darling' of Telugu cinema, is in the limelight due to his latest release Saaho that arrived in theatres on August 30, 2019, amidst much fanfare. After opening on a terrific note, the film slowed down in the Telugu states on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) while remaining solid in the Hindi belt. Now, here is some sweet news for Prabhas fans. According to reports, while shooting for Saaho, the 'Rebel Star' promised director Sujeeth that he would work with him again even if the action-thriller bombed at the box office.

    The Inside Deets

    The Inside Deets

    As per FilmiBeat Telugu, a nervous Sujeeth once asked Prabhas whether he would have a future in the industry if Saaho failed to live up to expectations. While addressing the young filmmaker's concerns, the Baahubali hero reportedly said that he would work with him again even if his magnum opus proved to be a turkey. Prabhas added that Sujeeth would become a star director if Saaho did well at the ticket window.

    Trouble For Sujeeth?

    Trouble For Sujeeth?

    While Saaho is struggling in the Telugu states, it's doing exceptionally well in the Hindi market and this seems to have saved the day for 'Darlings'. However, the general feeling is that Prabhas and not Sujeeth is responsible for the film setting the box office on fire. In fact, many fans feel that Saaho would have been another Baahubali had the 29-year-old writer-director, not 'botched' the screenplay. Needless to say, this might spell trouble for Sujeeth.

    More Worries For Sujeeth

    More Worries For Sujeeth

    To make matters worse for Sujeeth, French director Jérôme Salle recently claimed that Saaho is a copy of his Largo Winch, which grabbed plenty of attention and left fans red-faced. It remains to be seen whether the controversy affects the Run Raja Run director's prospects in the long run.

    The Road Ahead

    The Road Ahead

    While Sujeeth is yet to announce his next movie, Prabhas will soon be turning his attention to Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, will be made on a smaller scale when compared to Saaho.

    prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
