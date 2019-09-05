Prabhas Promised To Work With Sujeeth Again Even Before Saaho Hit Screens

The Inside Deets

As per FilmiBeat Telugu, a nervous Sujeeth once asked Prabhas whether he would have a future in the industry if Saaho failed to live up to expectations. While addressing the young filmmaker's concerns, the Baahubali hero reportedly said that he would work with him again even if his magnum opus proved to be a turkey. Prabhas added that Sujeeth would become a star director if Saaho did well at the ticket window.

Trouble For Sujeeth?

While Saaho is struggling in the Telugu states, it's doing exceptionally well in the Hindi market and this seems to have saved the day for 'Darlings'. However, the general feeling is that Prabhas and not Sujeeth is responsible for the film setting the box office on fire. In fact, many fans feel that Saaho would have been another Baahubali had the 29-year-old writer-director, not 'botched' the screenplay. Needless to say, this might spell trouble for Sujeeth.

More Worries For Sujeeth

To make matters worse for Sujeeth, French director Jérôme Salle recently claimed that Saaho is a copy of his Largo Winch, which grabbed plenty of attention and left fans red-faced. It remains to be seen whether the controversy affects the Run Raja Run director's prospects in the long run.

The Road Ahead

While Sujeeth is yet to announce his next movie, Prabhas will soon be turning his attention to Prabhas 20, rumoured to be titled 'Jaan'. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, will be made on a smaller scale when compared to Saaho.