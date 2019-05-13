Prabhas Puts Saaho Presenters In A Fix; Deets Inside

In 2017, the dashing Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Saaho opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and established him as a pan-India star. At present, he is shooting for Saaho which is one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it emerge as a hit. Now, here is an exciting update about Saaho.

According to reports, Prabhas will be dubbing his voice for the Hindi version of Saaho. However, if the presenters of the Bollywood version feel that his dubbing is not good enough, they might rope in Sadaar Gabbar Singh baddie Sharad Kelkar to do the honours. The actor had dubbed for 'Rebel' in the Baahubali series and this makes him the default choice for Saaho if Prabhas is unable to deliver the goods.

Interestingly, Prabhas can read and write Hindi but can't speak the language too well.

"Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but as we don't speak in Hindi at home. I am not fluent in Hindi," he had recently revealed.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar which is its biggest highlight. The film stars Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut, Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

