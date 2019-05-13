English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Puts Saaho Presenters In A Fix; Deets Inside

    By
    |

    In 2017, the dashing Prabhas became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Saaho opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The film, helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and established him as a pan-India star. At present, he is shooting for Saaho which is one of the biggest movies of 2019. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it emerge as a hit. Now, here is an exciting update about Saaho.
    '
    According to reports, Prabhas will be dubbing his voice for the Hindi version of Saaho. However, if the presenters of the Bollywood version feel that his dubbing is not good enough, they might rope in Sadaar Gabbar Singh baddie Sharad Kelkar to do the honours. The actor had dubbed for 'Rebel' in the Baahubali series and this makes him the default choice for Saaho if Prabhas is unable to deliver the goods.

    Prabhas

    Interestingly, Prabhas can read and write Hindi but can't speak the language too well.

    "Hindi is not my first language. So, a lot of preparation went into it. I can read and write the language, but as we don't speak in Hindi at home. I am not fluent in Hindi," he had recently revealed.

    Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, features Prabhas in a stylish new avatar which is its biggest highlight. The film stars Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut, Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Arun Vijay too are a part of the cast.

    Saaho: Is Prabhas Unhappy With The Output? Deets Inside!

    Source: Tollywood.net

    Read more about: prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue