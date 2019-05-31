English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Prabhas Rejected By This Star Director? Shocking Deets Out!

    By Staff
    |

    In 2017, Prabhas became a Pan-India star when Baahubali 2 opened to an earth-shattering response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and helped him give strong proof of his abilities as an actor. With the Baahubali saga in the past, he is currently shooting for Saaho which is one of the biggest movies of the year. Now, he is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    Recently, it was rumoured that Prabhas would be teaming up with ace director Shankar for an ambitious movie which created a buzz in the industry. However, now it seems that the reports were not correct.

    Prabhas

    According to a leading website, Shankar is not interested in doing a movie with Prabhas in the near future. Moreover, he has no plans of entering Tollywood as he is busy with his magnum opus Indian 2.

    This is a bit of a shocker and might upset Prabhas fans big time.

    In case you did not know, Indian 2-- a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian-- features Kamal Haasan in the titular role and is likely to release in 2021. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the 'Ulaga Nayagan'

    Meanwhile, Prabhas currently also has a movie with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

    When Prabhas Talked About Anushka Shetty's Star Power Even Before Baahubali!

    Source: Tollywood.Net

    More PRABHAS News

    Read more about: prabhas
    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue