Prabhas Rejected By This Star Director? Shocking Deets Out!

In 2017, Prabhas became a Pan-India star when Baahubali 2 opened to an earth-shattering response at the box office and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured 'Darling' in a double role and helped him give strong proof of his abilities as an actor. With the Baahubali saga in the past, he is currently shooting for Saaho which is one of the biggest movies of the year. Now, he is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

Recently, it was rumoured that Prabhas would be teaming up with ace director Shankar for an ambitious movie which created a buzz in the industry. However, now it seems that the reports were not correct.

According to a leading website, Shankar is not interested in doing a movie with Prabhas in the near future. Moreover, he has no plans of entering Tollywood as he is busy with his magnum opus Indian 2.

This is a bit of a shocker and might upset Prabhas fans big time.

In case you did not know, Indian 2-- a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian-- features Kamal Haasan in the titular role and is likely to release in 2021. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the 'Ulaga Nayagan'

Meanwhile, Prabhas currently also has a movie with Pooja Hegde in his kitty.

Source: Tollywood.Net